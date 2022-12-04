August 14, 1983-November 29, 2022

WATERLOO-Jesse Tucker Luck “Buck”, 39, of Waterloo, IA, went to heaven on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, at 1:53 pm. After a hard-fought battle against liver and kidney failure.

Jesse was born on Sunday, August 14th, 1983, to Tawny Luck and Gerald Vanbrocklin in Waterloo, IA.

Jesse lived a hard life but was loved by many, he gave his heart and spirit to all those who knew him. His heart was made of gold, and he was a beacon of acceptance in every room he entered. He loved fishing, bonfires and being outdoors. He will be deeply missed by several families and generations.

Jesse was proceeded in death by his grandmother (and biggest fan) Elizabeth Ann Luck; grandfathers Jerry Luck and Stanley Vanbrocklin; beloved cousins Taylor and Cory Tovar and Hunter Burchard; his best friend Anthony Houdek; his beloved stepfather Danny Potter; his Uncles John Vanbrocklin and Dan Cavanaugh; his great uncles Harley and Gary Luck and Monte Kraft; and his great aunt Joni.

He is survived by his mother Tawny Luck and father Jerry Vanbrocklin; his sisters Amber Roster (Matthew) and Billie Jo Jones; his only son Kaleb Heathershaw-Luck and daughters Lilyin Elizabeth Luck, Mckayla Porter, and Adelyn Frazer; his uncles Cory (Jodi) Bradley, Monte (Katy) Bates and Scott (Dawn) Daringer; his cousins and best childhood friends Ryan Bradley, Luke Luck, Rick Beck, and Jeremy Rouse—as well as many other beloved cousins; his “little buddy” Jack Rouse; his ex-wife Cowanda Pettit, and the mother of his daughter Kayty Young and her loving parents.

Celebration of life in his honor, will be held at Loftys in Evansdale, IA, Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at 5 pm.