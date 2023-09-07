Jesse Lee Loveless

WATERLOO - Jesse Lee Loveless was born to George and Charlie Mae (Porter) Loveless in Itta Bena, MS, on March 7, 1940. He died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Jesse moved to Waterloo in 1955. They joined the Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church where he was active and served as Sunday School Superintendent for over 30 years.

Jesse graduated from Waterloo East High in 1960. He then attended UNI. He was inducted into the East High Hall of Fame in 2016 for track and field.

Jesse married Aunice Cooper in 1960 who passed away in 1964, leaving two daughters for Jesse to raise. He later married Caroline Thomas November 6, 1966. He was one of six men who became the first African American Deputy Sheriffs in the Blackhawk County Sheriff's Department. He later worked at John Deere, retiring as a Supervisor. He sat on the City of Waterloo Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Directors to the House of Hope, and he volunteered for Meal on Wheels.

Survived by wife, Caroline; daughters, Tracie (Cedric) Hill of Waterloo, Katherine (Gerald) Thomas of Illinois; sons, Yolando (Chiquita) Loveless of Waterloo, Derrius (Pam) Loveless of Iowa City, and Jason Loveless of Des Moines; brother, Paul Loveless of Barstow, CA; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Olivia Stevens, Harriet Scarborough, and Johnnie Martin; brothers, Darryl Loveless, Steven Loveless, Charles Loveless, Willie Powell and Scott Powell. Memorials to the family at 560 Warren Drive, Waterloo, IA, where they will receive family and friends.

Visitation: 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA).

Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery