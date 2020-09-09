 Skip to main content
Jerry Wilson
Jerry Wilson

(1947-2020)

Jerry Wilson, 73, of Waterloo, died Mon., Sept. 7, 2020 at his home. He was born April 4, 1947 in Waterloo, the son of Harry and Irene (Franck) Wilson. He was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo West High School. Jerry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1967. He married Carol Wood on August 19, 1967 in Waterloo. Jerry worked as a hoist operator for Zeidler Concrete Products for 38 years until retiring in 2003. Survived by his wife, Carol of Waterloo; 3 children, Todd (Jill) Wilson, April (Rory) McVay both of Cedar Falls & Dan (Diane) Wilson of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers, Jim (Bonnie) of Waterloo, Wayne of Springfield, MO, Mark (Michelle) of Evansdale, Bruce (Nadine) of Denver & Randy (Julie) of Farmington, MN; 3 sisters, Carmen Quigley of Waterloo, Faye (Matt) Dostart of Waterloo & Joellen (Denny) Ungs of Fredericksburg. Preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters, Sharon Wilson in infancy, Virginia Wilson, Susan Beebe & Barbara Gilson; and brother, Ronnie Wilson in infancy. Services: 11:00 am on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Kearns. The family requests masks to be worn. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

