September 5, 1934-September 7, 2021

TRAER-Jerry William Hadley, 87 years of age, of Traer (formerly of Dysart), passed away at Cedar Valley Hospice Home on September 7, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

Jerry was born in Rockwell City, Iowa to Walter and Helen (Cook) Hadley on September 5, 1934. He grew up in the Rockwell City and Greenfield areas. He attended the University of Iowa for a semester to study newspaper and Linotype education.

On July 19, 1958, he married Carole Marie Klemp at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn, Iowa. Together they raised three daughters—Julie, Lisa, and Dana.

He was employed by the Waverly newspaper, Collins Radio printing departments, and retired from the Waterloo Courier after 31 years. After retiring in 1999, he became custodian of Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart for 25 years. Jerry also was employed by and enjoyed delivering medications for the NuCara Pharmacy in Traer for 14 years.

Jerry loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, always cheering on the football and basketball teams. He also enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their sporting events.