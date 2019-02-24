Try 1 month for 99¢
Jerry Crosby

Jerry Crosby

(1959-2019)

WATERLOO — Jerry W. Crosby, 59, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 29, 1959, son of Robert and Norma (Crosby) Izer. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and went to Denison Trade School for masonry. Jerry married Carla Carlson in 1988.

He worked at Cedar Falls School as a custodian, grounds maintenance for the city of Cedar Falls, Hawkeye Community College as a custodian, and as a greeter at Walmart in Cedar Falls. Jerry belonged to College Hill Lutheran Church.

Survivors: his mother, Norma (Crosby) Izer of Waterloo; siblings, Robert (Sandy) Izer of Tingley, Monica (Phil) Izer of Waterloo, Teresa Izer of Waterloo, and Michael (Chris) Izer of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Cecil and Rosemary Crosby; and father, Robert Izer.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Garden View Chapel.

Memorials: to the family.

He liked John Wayne and hot rods. He liked to work on vehicles, home improvement projects, fishing, riding mini bikes, motorcycles. He also loved his pets and liked to spend time with his family and nieces and nephews.

