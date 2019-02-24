(1959-2019)
WATERLOO --- Jerry W. Crosby 59, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 29, 1959, son of Robert and Norma (Crosby) Izer. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and went to Denison Trade School for masonry. Jerry married Carla Carlson in 1988.
He worked at Cedar Falls School as a custodian, grounds maintenance for the city of Cedar Falls, Hawkeye Community College as a custodian, and as a greeter at Walmart in Cedar Falls. He was a member of College Hill Lutheran Church.
Survivors: his mother of Waterloo; his siblings, Robert (Sandy) Izer of Tingley, Monica (Phil) Izer of Waterloo, Teresa Izer of Waterloo, and Michael (Chris) Izer of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Cecil and Rosemary Crosby; and his father.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3655 Logan Ave. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Garden View Chapel.
Memorials: to the family.
He liked John Wayne and hot rods. He liked to work on vehicles, home improvement projects, fishing, riding mini bikes, motorcycles. He also loved his pets and liked to spend time with his family and nieces and nephews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.