(1951-2020)

WATERLOO—Jerry Tempel, age 69, died suddenly on September 6, 2020. He was born January 15, 1951, son of Robert and Camillis Tempel in Winnebago, MN. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1969 and Jerry received his Bachelor’s degree at St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN. He graduated from Southern College of Optometry, Memphis, TN in 1978. On August 16, 1975, Jerry was united in marriage to Sandy Luepke in Arlington, MN. Jerry practiced optometry in Rockwell City, Waterloo, Waverly, Cedar Rapids, Mason City, and Clinton.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, daughter Kim (Darin) Wagner of Wheaton, IL, Katie (Ed) Moriarty of Denver, CO, and son Kevin Tempel of Fort Collins, CO. He is also survived by grandsons Eli and Ryan Wagner, and granddaughter Elle Moriarty.

Jerry was an avid bicyclist. He averaged 6,000 to 8,000 miles each year and he especially loved cycling with his family. His motto was “race the rain, ride the wind, chase the sunset, only a biker understands.” Jerry loved spending time in nature, hiking, woodworking, and spending time at his cabin. He loved sports, traveling, and caring for his patients.