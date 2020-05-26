Jerry Smith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1949-2020)

WATERLOO — Jerry Dean Smith, 71, of Trimble, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died May 23 at home.

He was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Iowa City, son of Orin Harrison and Vivian M. (Ewalt) Smith. He married Isella Franceschi on Jan. 13, 2000, in Decorah.

Jerry served in the United States Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal twice. In May of 2000, the two relocated to Kansas City, Mo.

Survived by: his wife, Isella; a sister, Bridget Yanes; a sister-in-law, Ann Smith; three children, Jeremy (Teresa) Smith, Julie Miller (David Hensch) and Joel Smith; six stepchildren, Linda (Lamar) Grayson, Martin Sperry, Herman Sperry, William Sperry, Paul (Cathy) Sperry, and Lya (Jerome) Boyer; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Jim Smith and Jack Smith; and a sister, Bonnie Wyles.

Private family service: will be held, followed by burial with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.

Memorials: may be directed to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, DAV, or VFW.