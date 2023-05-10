January 23, 1950-May 8, 2023

FAIRFAX-Jerry S. Appleton, 73, of Fairfax, Iowa, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet guests from 9—11 a.m. June 2, 2023, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service with military honors will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A reception in Jerry’s honor will follow at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Inurnment: 2:30 p.m. June 2, 2023, at the Westview Cemetery in LaPorte City, Iowa.

Jerry was born January 23, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Martin and Eleanor (Fleischer) Appleton. He enjoyed his days on the football, basketball, and track teams at LaPorte City High School (now called Union High School). Following graduation, Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy. He was proud to hold membership in the Fairfax American Legion. Jerry worked for several years at Evergreen Packaging, where he also maintained Union membership. He later retired from Amana.

Jerry was united in marriage to Janet Ann Krug on November 6, 1971, in Mt. Auburn, Iowa. Together, Jerry and Jan shared a love of travel and antiquing. Jerry was a devoted sports fan, proudly wearing Hawkeye black and gold, Yankees navy and white, and Packers green. He will be deeply missed by those who love him.

Jerry is survived by his siblings, Penny Dodd of Garrison, Deb Heffernen of Jesup, and Scott (Lisa) Appleton of LaPorte City; brother-in-law, Jerry (JoEllen) Krug of Mt. Auburn; sisters-in-law, Janet R. Appleton of Colorado and Deb Weber of Dunkerton; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Jan in 2021; brothers, Martin, Allen, and Kent Appleton; and brothers-in-law, Butch Dodd and Tom Heffernen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s name may be designated to the booster clubs at Union High School and Mount Vernon High School.

Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.