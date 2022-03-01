Jerry Plaster

June 2, 1951-February 28, 2022

FAIRBANK-Jerold “Jerry” Paul Plaster, 70 of Fairbank, died Monday, February 28th 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa following a lengthy illness. He was born June 2, 1951, the son of Paul and Dorothy (Friedrich) Plaster.

He was confirmed at St John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank. He later converted to the Catholic Faith at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, also in Fairbank. Jerry attended and graduated from Wapsie Valley Community Schools, with the class of 1969 . On January 12, 1974 he married the love of his life, Lynn Marie Gill at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Jerry worked for many years for Humphrey Construction and later for Oelwein Glass and Mirror. Eventually his health forced him to slow down and eventually retire. He was a man of faith and enjoyed his family of Immaculate Conception Church, where he was a member of the Choir, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Usher, Parrish Council and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, had a love of woodworking, Corvettes and telling jokes. Jerry was an avid fan of the Wapsie Valley Warriors and the Oakland Raiders. He took pride in singing, whether at home or with his beloved church choir and was a pro at Name That Tune. But most of all he loved just being with his family and friends, especially seeing his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife; two children, Jessica (Lonny) Jeanes of Saint Louis, MO and Jarred (Jamie) Plaster of Oelwein, IA; 6 Grandchildren, Anna, Madison & Mollie Jeanes of St. Louis, MO, Skylar, Brantley and Braxton Plaster of Oelwein, IA, two sisters; Judy (Dave) Doyle of Independence, IA and Beverly (Don) Bushaw of Westgate, IA, 6 Brothers-in Law; Steve Gill, Mike Gill, Danny Gill, Patrick Gill, John Gill and Joe Gill, his Mother-in Law, Carolyn Gill, along with many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by: his parents, Paul and Dorothy (Friederich) Plaster and Father-in-Law, Jack Gill.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.

Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.

Memorials: May be directed to the Fairbank Veteran’s Park, Immaculate Conception Church, Fairbank Fire Department or to the family.

Online Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net