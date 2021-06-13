April 28, 1944-January 2, 2021

On a spring day on April 28, 1944, Jerry Parsons Mahacek was born to Francis Joseph (Frank or Tex) Mahacek and Esther Florence Mahacek in Sioux Falls, SD. On a wintry Iowa morning with the arrival of a new year January 2, 2021, Jerry passed away at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Jerry had a 20-year struggle with health issues, but his passing came at the hands of pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19.

Raised in Sheldon, IA, his family moved to LeMars, IA in 1955. While attending LeMars High School, Jerry played halfback on the football team and the trumpet in the Jazz Band, which became his life-long passion. His sophomore year in high school, he began romancing a young lady, Lynette Fulton. Together, they graduated from high school in 1962. Jerry attended Morningside College and then the University of South Dakota at Vermillion. Jerry and Lynette married in the United Church of Christ in Vermillion on September 30, 1965, which was the beginning of a devoted 55-year marriage. Jerry graduated with a degree in English in 1966 and taught English at Vermillion High School and Dike High School in Dike, IA. Together, they raised their children Shyla, Andrew (Drew), and Senna.