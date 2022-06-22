 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Mac Jordan

March 15, 1940-June 20, 2022

CENTER POINT-Jerry Mac Jordan, 82, of Center Point, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home. Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point.

Jerry was born on March 15, 1940, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Claude and Mary Lucille (McGreggor) Jordan. After high school, Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. On February 8, 1961, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Hirsch at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua. Jerry was a sheet metal worker for Sheet Metal Workers Local #2. He was a dog and horse trainer that also owned and operated Kojac Kennels. Jerry was a member of the German Shorthair Pointer Club of Eastern Iowa. Jerry was quite a character that loved a good joke. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Jordan; children, Dirk (Denise) Jordan, of Cedar Rapids, Scott (Lori) Jordan of Jacksonville, Florida, Doreen “Missy” (Freddie) Steimel of Gilbertville, Iowa, and Eric (Shannon) Jordan of Cedar Falls, Iowa; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Lois Knoke of Huron, South Dakota, and Roger (Sharon) Jordan of Indiana.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Jayson Jordan, and brother, Lynn Jordan.

Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

