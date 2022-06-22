Jerry Mac Jordan

Jerry was born on March 15, 1940, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Claude and Mary Lucille (McGreggor) Jordan. After high school, Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. On February 8, 1961, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Hirsch at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua. Jerry was a sheet metal worker for Sheet Metal Workers Local #2. He was a dog and horse trainer that also owned and operated Kojac Kennels. Jerry was a member of the German Shorthair Pointer Club of Eastern Iowa. Jerry was quite a character that loved a good joke. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.