{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry M. Hardy

Jerry M. Hardy

(1944-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Jerry M. Hardy, 74, of Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, April 6.

He married Jackie (Halter) Spears in 1983.

He retired from John Deere in 1995.

Survived by: his children, Kenneth Hardy, Jerry (Anita) Boland, Scott (Katrina) Hardy, Kathy (Matt) Watters, Tim (Sarah) Hardy, Danielle (Candace) Spears, Jeff (Monica) Spears and Leanne (LeRoy) Corwin; and nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters; and two grandsons.

Celebration of Life: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jerry M. Hardy
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments