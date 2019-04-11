(1944-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Jerry M. Hardy, 74, of Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, April 6.
He married Jackie (Halter) Spears in 1983.
He retired from John Deere in 1995.
Survived by: his children, Kenneth Hardy, Jerry (Anita) Boland, Scott (Katrina) Hardy, Kathy (Matt) Watters, Tim (Sarah) Hardy, Danielle (Candace) Spears, Jeff (Monica) Spears and Leanne (LeRoy) Corwin; and nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters; and two grandsons.
Celebration of Life: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
