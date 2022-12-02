JESUP-Jerry Lynn Bjorheim, 73, peacefully left our world on November 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on October 8, 1949. He was the firstborn of Knute Sr. and Donna (Wright) Bjorheim, and six siblings followed him. Jerry attended school in Dunkerton and graduated in May 1968. On September 27, 1969, Jerry united in marriage with Patricia (Patty) Stocks in Raymond, Iowa. They made their home in rural Jesup. Jerry and Patty were blessed (as Jerry would say while smirking) with four daughters. This eventually brought four sons-in-law into their family. Tracie and Stanley Frazee of Jesup, Tammie and Kendal Hansen of Vinton, Tina and Chad Delagardelle of Jesup, and Trisha and Bill Hansen of Winthrop. Jerry became a doting and proud grandfather of 11, Misty (Zak) Knutson, Travis (Megahn) Youngblut, Rayne (Samantha Finley) Youngblut; Brittany (Colton) Sojka, Alyssa Hansen; Jerret, Rylynn, and Treven Delagardelle; Will, Alivia, and Lillian Hansen. Jerry was an even prouder great-grandfather to Gretta and Ellery Knutson and Baker Youngblut. A fourth great-grandchild is expected to make its appearance in April.