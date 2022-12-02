October 8, 1949-November 30, 2022
JESUP-Jerry Lynn Bjorheim, 73, peacefully left our world on November 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on October 8, 1949. He was the firstborn of Knute Sr. and Donna (Wright) Bjorheim, and six siblings followed him. Jerry attended school in Dunkerton and graduated in May 1968. On September 27, 1969, Jerry united in marriage with Patricia (Patty) Stocks in Raymond, Iowa. They made their home in rural Jesup. Jerry and Patty were blessed (as Jerry would say while smirking) with four daughters. This eventually brought four sons-in-law into their family. Tracie and Stanley Frazee of Jesup, Tammie and Kendal Hansen of Vinton, Tina and Chad Delagardelle of Jesup, and Trisha and Bill Hansen of Winthrop. Jerry became a doting and proud grandfather of 11, Misty (Zak) Knutson, Travis (Megahn) Youngblut, Rayne (Samantha Finley) Youngblut; Brittany (Colton) Sojka, Alyssa Hansen; Jerret, Rylynn, and Treven Delagardelle; Will, Alivia, and Lillian Hansen. Jerry was an even prouder great-grandfather to Gretta and Ellery Knutson and Baker Youngblut. A fourth great-grandchild is expected to make its appearance in April.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Patty, his daughters, and sons-in-law, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers, Knute Jr. (Carol) of rural Independence, Donnie (Laura) of Galesville, WI, Steve (Deb) of Minnesota City, MN, Brett (Annette) of Stewartville, MN, Jeff (Wendi) of rural Independence, and one sister, Nancy Riggle of Waterloo. Jerry is also survived by an uncle, Melvin Wright of rural Lamont, as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Proceeding Jerry in death are his mother and father, his mother and father-in-law, and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Burial will be at Cedar Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
