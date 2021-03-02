PARKERSBURG-Jerry Lou Livingston, age 80, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Philip and Cecil (Marquette) Livingston on August 1, 1940, in Wadena, Iowa. In 1958, he graduated from Wadena High School. Jerry attended Upper Iowa University and graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

On June 17, 1967, Jerry was united in marriage with Rae Ann Luck at the United Methodist Church in New Hartford, Iowa. To this union, two children were born. Over the years, the couple has made their home in Urbana, Prescott, Dunkerton and Dayton, Iowa. They also lived in Normanna and Skidmore, Texas. Jerry worked as Principal in Dunkerton and Dayton. He retired from Beeville Independent School District of Beeville, Texas in 1999, after 30 years of teaching typing and accounting in the high school. Jerry sponsored many successful student competitors at UIL competitions. He also taught business at Beeville Community College. On October 31, 2001, Jerry and Rae Ann moved to Parkersburg.