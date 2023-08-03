April 12, 1947—July 27, 2023

CEDAR FALLS—Jerry Leland Junge, 76, of Cedar Falls passed away in Marshalltown on July 27, 2023. He was born in Emmetsburg on April 12, 1947, son of Leland and Hazel (Lemmons) Junge. Jerry graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965 and served in the United States Navy from 1966-1968. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, Jerry returned to Waterloo and drove truck for many companies, retiring from Bertch Cabinets in 2009, a job he truly loved. On July 5, 1988, he married Becky Jo Haurum in Las Vegas.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Leland Junge and Hazel (John) Mayers; son, Beau Daniel; and sister, Diane Sanders. He is survived by wife or 35 years, Becky; 4 sons: Josh Junge of Cedar Falls, Zach (Janette) Junge of Waterloo, Doug (Angie) Seehase of Cedar Falls and Jamey (Shannon) Seehase of Evansdale; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Jerry loved horses and cowboy movies starring John Wayne. He loved travelling with Becky and, with the exception of Maine, visited all of the United States. Jerry and Becky cruised Alaska, Cancun and Jamaica and especially enjoyed visiting the nation parks. He was an avid fan of the UNI and Carolina Panthers. Above all else, Jerry was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren and wasn’t afraid to show his emotions. He was generous to those he loved and quick to deliver a smile. Jerry was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, and his easy laugh and wicked sense of humor will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at AMVETS Post 49 of Cedar Falls on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 1-4:00 pm. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.