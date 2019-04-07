{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry L. Stevens Jr.

Jerry Stevens Jr.

(1961-2019)

WATERLOO — Jerry Lee Stevens Jr., 58, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 1, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born March 10, 1961, in Waterloo, son of Jerry L. Sr. and Donna Kersten Stevens.

Jerry was an artist and specifically enjoyed drawing.

Survivors include: his mother, of Success, Mo.; two brothers, Tony of Waterloo and Tim (Valerie) of DuPont, Wash.; a sister, Crystal (Doug) Rindels of Waterloo; an aunt, Nancy (Jim) Huber of Des Moines, and a cousin, Sheila (Scott) Baker of Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: his father; and a sister, Debbie Stevens.

Memorial visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a time of sharing at noon. Inurnment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Jerry also enjoyed collecting stamps and coins. The family would like to thank the numerous people that cared for Jerry throughout his life. Jerry was a donor to the Iowa Donor Network.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jerry L. Stevens Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments