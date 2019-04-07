Jerry L. Stevens Jr.

(1961-2019)
WATERLOO — Jerry Lee Stevens Jr., 58, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 1, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born March 10, 1961, in Waterloo, son of Jerry L. Sr. and Donna Kersten Stevens.
Jerry was an artist and specifically enjoyed drawing.
Survivors include: his mother, of Success, Mo.; two brothers, Tony of Waterloo and Tim (Valerie) of DuPont, Wash.; a sister, Crystal (Doug) Rindels of Waterloo; an aunt, Nancy (Jim) Huber of Des Moines, and a cousin, Sheila (Scott) Baker of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a sister, Debbie Stevens.
Memorial visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a time of sharing at noon. Inurnment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jerry also enjoyed collecting stamps and coins. The family would like to thank the numerous people that cared for Jerry throughout his life. Jerry was a donor to the Iowa Donor Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.