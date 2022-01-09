Oct. 18, 1939-Jan. 3, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Jerry L Sodergren of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at ABC Rehabilitation in Independence on Monday, January 3rd.
Jerry was born on October 18th 1939 to Lula and Wesley Sodergren. Husband of Joyce Sodergren (Kern) they will finally be reunited together. Father of David and Vicky, Grandfather of Lisa, Josh, Zack, Eleanor and Sam.
Thank you to the staff at ABC Rehabilitation for all the wonderful care they gave Jerry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.