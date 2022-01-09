 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry L Sodergren

Oct. 18, 1939-Jan. 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Jerry L Sodergren of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at ABC Rehabilitation in Independence on Monday, January 3rd.

Jerry was born on October 18th 1939 to Lula and Wesley Sodergren. Husband of Joyce Sodergren (Kern) they will finally be reunited together. Father of David and Vicky, Grandfather of Lisa, Josh, Zack, Eleanor and Sam.

Thank you to the staff at ABC Rehabilitation for all the wonderful care they gave Jerry.

