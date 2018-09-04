INDEPENDENCE — Jerry L. Schuman, 82, of Independence, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Independence, son of Chester H. and Faye M. (Martin) Schuman. On June 10, 1956, he married Nancy L. Rosenstiel at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. She preceded him in death March 31, 1995. On Nov 1, 1997, he married Elaine Miller Bond at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Jerry was a 1954 graduate of Jefferson High, Independence and received a degree in business from Gates Business School in Waterloo. In 1977 he and Nancy purchased the Hallmark store in Independence and later sold it in 1987. For more than 30 years he worked as a machinist at John Deere in Waterloo.
He was a member of the Lions Club in Independence.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Lynn (Alan) Carlson of Independence, Jeffrey (Laurie) Schuman of Chesterfield, Mo., and Mary Bond (Dr. Mark) Kulp of Destrehan, La.; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Carlson, Ethan Carlson, Eldon Carlson, Allison Schuman, Gregory Schuman and Jonah Kulp; two brothers, Norman Schuman of Franklin, Wis., and Kenneth Schuman of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Reiff Family Center and Funeral Home in Independence.
Memorials: can be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, 2001 Kimball Ave., Waterloo 50702.
Jerry loved to work with his hands; he enjoyed wood working, gardening and home improvement projects. He liked to travel throughout the United States with his family.
