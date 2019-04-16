WATERLOO — Jerry L. Chapman, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 9, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
He was born May 5, 1937, in Manly, son of Harley and Laurene Dunham Chapman. He married JoAnn Hurd on June 6, 1964, in Davenport. They later divorced.
Jerry owned Chapman Construction Co. building homes in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area until the late ‘70s, continuing in real estate as a private investor. He then worked with Witham Auto for 30 years in the finance and fleet sales departments before retiring in 2016. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Survived by: two sons, Todd (Cindy) Chapman of St. Francisville, La., and Scott (Nicole) Chapman of Boise, Idaho; two brothers, Harley Chapman and Richard Chapman; three sisters, Annette Crowe, Gloria Postel and Nancy Peterson; three grandchildren, Taylor, Connor and Christian Chapman; and two great-grandchildren, Keigan and Aiden McClelland.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Roger and Chuck Chapman; and a sister, Laurel Chapman.
Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial to follow in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgraup.com.
