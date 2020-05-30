Jerry L. Ackerman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1938-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Jerry Lee Ackerman, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, May 29, at home.

He was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Iowa City, son of Olie and Mable (Eldridge) Ackerman. He married Patricia “Pat” Melohn on Sept. 15, 1957, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was employed in maintenance at Viking Pump Co. for 41 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Survivors: his wife; four children, Robin Wilson of Cedar Falls, Kathy Houdek of Waterloo, Jeff (Carole) Ackerman of Vonore, Tenn., and Lisa (Ken) Hicks of West Des Moines; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: five brothers, Paul, Joe, Delbert, Everett, and Dale Ackerman; and two sisters, Alice Gardner and Betty Walther.

Private Graveside Services: at Mount Vernon Township Cemetery, Waterloo, where military honors will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: to First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, or donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

