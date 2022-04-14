December 9, 1941-April 11, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Jerry J. Seelhammer, 80, of Shell Rock, Iowa and formerly of Denver and Clear Lake, passed away on April 11, 2022, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

Jerry was born on December 9, 1941, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Mable (Warnke) and Henry Seelhammer. He attended Bremer Country Fremont #8, Country School #5 and then Tripoli High School, and graduated in 1959. On July 24, 1966, Jerry was united in marriage to Linda Clark at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver. Jerry worked for Seelhammer Construction, Denver Machine and retired from John Deere after 37 years of service. At this time, he and Linda traveled for the next 12 years in their RV. Their summers were spent in Wisconsin, and they wintered in the warm southern states where Jerry worked maintenance in the various RV parks.

Jerry was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and served on the Church Council. He was the Charter President of the Denver Jaycees and was a member of the Denver Fire Department for 24 years, 8 of which he served as Captain. He also served on the Denver City Council, member of the John Deere Fire Brigade, Chairman of the Safety Committee and served on the Willow Run Country Club Board. Besides being very social and involved in his community, Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and attending events and activities for his children and grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda; four sons, Tracy (Lori) from Owatonna, Minnesota, Troy (Rhonda) of Chatfield, Minnesota, Todd (Sheila) of Waterloo, Iowa and Thomas (Emily Nielsen) of Waverly, Iowa; 5 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents and two brothers, William and James.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Denver Fire Station from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a time for sharing at 3:30 p.m. According to Jerry’s wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jerry’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379