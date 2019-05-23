Jerry H. Suhr

(1940-2019)
WATERLOO — Jerry Hugh Suhr, 79, of Waterloo, formerly of Harpers Ferry and Readlyn, died Wednesday, May 22, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls.
He was born March 2, 1940, in Stanley, son of William and Goldie Menuey Suhr. He married Sandra Clark on Aug. 18, 1962, in St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver.
Jerry graduated from West Union High School and was employed with John Deere for 34 years. He was also employed with the city of Harpers Ferry for 10 years. He was a member of the Old East Paint Creek Church, Waterville, for 20 years, serving as a deacon, trustee and board member.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Jeff (Carmen) of Marion; a daughter, Lisa (Tom) DenHartog of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Tommy, Mitchell, Amanda and Amber (Mason); a great-grandson, Jerry “JD”; three brothers, Henry (Diane) Suhr of Las Vegas, Aelvin (Julie) Suhr of Waverly and Melvin (Holly) Suhr of Knoxville; five sisters, Judy (Jim) Hoyt, Anna (Dale) Ungerer and Lois (Jake) Kocher, all of Hawkeye, Marlene (Al) Bradley of Readlyn and Goldie Platte of Brashear, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Betty Suhr of Bloomer, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: four brothers, William Jr., Marvin, Robert and Louie Suhr; a brother-in-law, Howard Platte; and two sisters-in-law, Peggy Suhr and Janis Suhr.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Friday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and Zion Lutheran Church on Kimball Avenue.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jerry enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing, playing cards and watching his “Steelers.”
