April 24, 1954-November 22, 2022

WATERLOO-Jerry Gesy, 68, of Waterloo, died November 22, 2022, of natural causes. He was born April 24, 1954 to parents Joseph and Alvina Gesy from Fonda, IA. He lived in Cresco for many years helping on the family farm and working at Donaldsons. Jerry also worked at Tysons in Waterloo for many years and retired from there last year.

He was preceded in death by parents, brothers, Fr. Larry Gesy, Mike Gesy and infant nephew, Andy Spilde. He is survived by siblings: Linda ( Ray) Kapler, New Hampton, Kathy ( Kevin) McCombs, Cedar Falls, Pat ( Suzan) Gesy, Rio Rancho, New Mexico and Teresa (Mark ) Spilde, Decorah and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews as well as a special friend, Torya Hart from Waterloo.

Cremation was done and a private burial will be held at a later date.