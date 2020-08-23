 Skip to main content
Jerry G. Weekely
Jerry G. Weekely

Jerry G. Weekely

(1942-2020)

Jerry G. Weekely, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 21, at UnityPoint- Allen Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1942, in Waterloo, the son of Clarence and Beulah Wells Weekley. He married Julia Vesper September 14, 1961, in Lancaster, Mo.

Jerry was owner-operator of J & L Auto and Salvage, Weekley's Auto and Salvage, and Weekley's Recycling.

Survived by: his wife, Julia; ten children, Jerry (Patty) Weekley, Jr., of Waterloo, Cindy (Floyd) Reed of Cedar Falls, Joe and John Weekley, both of Waterloo, Cathy (Brian) White of Hazleton, Carrie (Dickie) Tournier of Hazleton, Jason, Jeremy (Griselda) Cristy, and Jack (Schae) Weekley, all of Waterloo, 28 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Billy (Sally) Weekley of Kirksville, Mo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Harold, Dewey, Jack, Donald, Sonny, Larry, Harvey, Hattie, Betty, Geraldine, Darlene, Esther, Nancy, and Judy; a grandson, William Weekley, and great-grandson, Dillon Reed.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A public visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, from 4-7:00 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywachoffgrarup.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Weekely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

