(1942-2020)
Jerry G. Weekely, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 21, at UnityPoint- Allen Hospital.
He was born April 10, 1942, in Waterloo, the son of Clarence and Beulah Wells Weekley. He married Julia Vesper September 14, 1961, in Lancaster, Mo.
Jerry was owner-operator of J & L Auto and Salvage, Weekley's Auto and Salvage, and Weekley's Recycling.
Survived by: his wife, Julia; ten children, Jerry (Patty) Weekley, Jr., of Waterloo, Cindy (Floyd) Reed of Cedar Falls, Joe and John Weekley, both of Waterloo, Cathy (Brian) White of Hazleton, Carrie (Dickie) Tournier of Hazleton, Jason, Jeremy (Griselda) Cristy, and Jack (Schae) Weekley, all of Waterloo, 28 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Billy (Sally) Weekley of Kirksville, Mo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Harold, Dewey, Jack, Donald, Sonny, Larry, Harvey, Hattie, Betty, Geraldine, Darlene, Esther, Nancy, and Judy; a grandson, William Weekley, and great-grandson, Dillon Reed.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A public visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, from 4-7:00 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywachoffgrarup.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.