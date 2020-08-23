× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1942-2020)

Jerry G. Weekely, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 21, at UnityPoint- Allen Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1942, in Waterloo, the son of Clarence and Beulah Wells Weekley. He married Julia Vesper September 14, 1961, in Lancaster, Mo.

Jerry was owner-operator of J & L Auto and Salvage, Weekley's Auto and Salvage, and Weekley's Recycling.

Survived by: his wife, Julia; ten children, Jerry (Patty) Weekley, Jr., of Waterloo, Cindy (Floyd) Reed of Cedar Falls, Joe and John Weekley, both of Waterloo, Cathy (Brian) White of Hazleton, Carrie (Dickie) Tournier of Hazleton, Jason, Jeremy (Griselda) Cristy, and Jack (Schae) Weekley, all of Waterloo, 28 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Billy (Sally) Weekley of Kirksville, Mo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Harold, Dewey, Jack, Donald, Sonny, Larry, Harvey, Hattie, Betty, Geraldine, Darlene, Esther, Nancy, and Judy; a grandson, William Weekley, and great-grandson, Dillon Reed.