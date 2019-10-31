{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry F. Lathrop

Jerry Lathrop

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Jerry F. Lathrop, 77, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Kansas City, Kan., son of Edward and Ruth Glendening Lathrop. He married Angie Brown on April 14, 1960, in Preston, Minn. They were later divorced. He married Rebecca Jo “Becky” Woodworth on May 29, 1994, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Jerry worked at John Deere Co. for 30 years, retiring April 28, 2000. He was a founding member of Black Hawk County Street Machines and a member of UAW Local 838.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Scott (Jennifer) Lathrop of Jacksonville, Fla., and Steven (Michelle) Lathrop of Waterloo; a daughter, Susan (Mike) Kasper of Taylor, Texas; two stepdaughters, Heather (Joe) Benhoff and Kerry (Dirk) Wolff, both of Evansdale; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Warren of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Faith Assembly of God, 5112 Lafayette Road, Elk Run Heights, with inurnment at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneral service.com.

Jerry had a strong love for his faith, family, cars and motorcycles.

