March 9, 1939-September 6, 2022

Well, my husband died.

Jerry Eugene Clark, Sr. of Reinbeck, IA, claimed his wings at the age of 83 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital due to pneumonia and Covid. He was surrounded by me, his wife of 62 years, Darlene (Burrage) Clark, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We know how much he hated crowds but he tolerated us all on his last day, even dishing out the crap as he passed.

Jerry entered this world on March 9, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa to Howard and Helene Clark. He grew up as a river rat, which was the beginning of his love of fishing. My gorgeous husband beat out four other guys for my attentions when we met in 1959 at Cliftons Drive In in Waterloo.

My beloved Jerry and I were united in marriage at the Little Brown Church on January 30, 1960. Then the babies came, Teresa, Jerry Jr., Sue, Jon, and Matt. As we raised our motley crew camping, boating, and fishing, we spent countless weekends on the Mississippi River, Battle Lake, Lake City and Backbone State Park.

Everyone that knew Jerry was on the receiving end of his witty sense of humor at some time or another. He was known for his sarcasm, love of practical jokes and perfect poker face. You wouldn’t know he was kidding with you until that ‘sh*t eatin’ grin emerged. As he always said, “You can’t sh*t the Old Sh*tter.”

In 1996, Jerry retired after 30 years (to the day) from John Deere to travel the lower 48 and spend time with our ginormous family.

In Jerry’s later years, when we decided not to galivant around the country anymore, we planted our roots in Reinbeck. He continued his love of adventure through his avid reading and the goings on of his ever-growing family. He loved trying to beat me at our daily card games. Jerry always had to have a new toy, be it boats, cars, or the newest technology.

Jerry will miss following the lives of our crazy family. Our kids: Teresa & Jeff Henricks of Reinbeck, IA Jean Clark & Neal Goodell of Waterloo, IA, Sue & Todd Wandro of Independence, IA, Jon & Cindi Clark of Reinbeck, IA, and Matt Clark of Evansdale, IA.

Grandkids: Beth & Scott Schellhorn, Jenny Henricks, Alex & Chelsea Henricks, Jason & Kristin Clark, Jimmy Clark, Jacob Clark, Josh Clark, Samantha & Tyler Dietzenbach, Cameron Clark & Jessica Bond, Karlee Clark & Hunter Lott, Amanda Clark, and Lexi Clark.

Great Grandkids (which Jerry often referred to as George): Marshall Schellhorn & Kate Mostek, Ethan Schellhorn, Nora Schellhorn, Matthew DeVries, Everly Henricks, Teagan Henricks, Gavin Clark, Keegan Clark, Savannah Ringheden, Kaeley Pearce, Brooklyn Clark, Dayton Clark, Isaac Clark, Aliyah Clark, Mackenzie Clark, Bennett Dietzenbach, Lydia Dietzenbach, Lillian Caniglia and Amelia Forney.

Jerry is survived by his brother Jim Clark, and his adoptive family, Eileen Shadlow, Al Burrage, Larry and Linda Burrage, Mike Burrage, Jerilyn and Gary Becker and Tami and Bill Smith and too many nieces and nephews to count.

Jerry is having a great party in heaven with, the best in-laws a man could ask for, Hubert and Geraldine Burrage, our son Jerry Clark Jr., and great grandson Grant “the Great” Schellhorn. Also preceded in death by his parents.

We will raise a glass and toast Jerry’s life and legacy on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at BarLea Roots Event Center, 24735 U Ave. Reinbeck, IA 50669.