Jerry Ellis

Aug. 7, 1942-Dec. 19, 2019
Jerry R. Ellis, 77, of Waterloo, died Dec. 19 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of heart failure.
Jerry was born in Deer, Ark., to Bruce and Etta Norton Ellis.
Jerry graduated from Hudson High School in 1960; 1961-1970 Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force and served in several countries in the Far East. January 1965 he married Sharon B. Harris. 1971-1986 Jerry served as Black Hawk County Treasurer; he was a substitute instructor at Hawkeye Community College. He was a member of the American Legion Post 138, The Grade Lodge of Iowa, A.F. & A.M. Waterloo Lodge No. 105, El Kahir Shrine, A & A Scottish Rite of Free Masonry. Then to enjoy retirement, he enjoyed auctions, traveling and living life to the fullest.
Survived by: daughter Debra (Scott) Heather Jones of Hudson, IA, Jeremy (Kayla) Jones of Cedar Falls, IA; son Brian Ellis of Waterloo, IA; Montana Ellis, Dunkerton, IA; April Ellis, Waterloo, IA; son Jerry (Kathy), Nick, Natalie, Taylor Ellis, Omaha, NE.; brother Jim (Alice) Ellis of Hudson, IA; sister Patricia Sylvester, Kingman, AZ; special friend, Bonita Rhan, Waterloo, IA. He was preceded in death by his spouse Sharon 2006, daughter Christina 1990.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
