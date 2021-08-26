WATERLOO-Jerry “Dwayne” Jackson, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital of natural causes. He was born June 21, 1938, in Paris, TN the son of John and Annie Jackson. He married Claratine Smith on Sept. 14, 1964, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on July 18, 2012. Dwayne worked as a Hydraulic and Hitch Operator and Overhead Electrical and Crane Operator for John Deere Co. for 36 years, retiring in August of 1994. Survived by: 3 daughters, Michelle (Orlando) Johnson, Tess Jackson and Lisa Jackson all of Waterloo; a son, Emmanuel Jackson of Cedar Rapids; 8 grandchildren, Anisha (Jason) Gandara, Joslynn and Michael Johnson, Tayana and Breyana Bennett, Elijah Jackson, Leetaveon and Londyn Bell; 6 great-grandchildren, Laila, Kingston and Kaiya Tate and Dezira, Dezmond, DayQuan Johnson; and one cousin, Lucille Frazier of Kankakee, IL. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Sheila Jackson; a sister, Nancy Loretta Johnson, and a brother, John Jackson. He enjoyed fishing, watching the LA Dodgers play, NASCAR, playing baseball, bowling, and spending time at the casino. Services: will be held 2:00 p.m. Mon., Aug. 30, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and also one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.