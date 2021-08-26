June 21, 1938-August 25, 2021
WATERLOO-Jerry “Dwayne” Jackson, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital of natural causes. He was born June 21, 1938, in Paris, TN the son of John and Annie Jackson. He married Claratine Smith on Sept. 14, 1964, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on July 18, 2012. Dwayne worked as a Hydraulic and Hitch Operator and Overhead Electrical and Crane Operator for John Deere Co. for 36 years, retiring in August of 1994. Survived by: 3 daughters, Michelle (Orlando) Johnson, Tess Jackson and Lisa Jackson all of Waterloo; a son, Emmanuel Jackson of Cedar Rapids; 8 grandchildren, Anisha (Jason) Gandara, Joslynn and Michael Johnson, Tayana and Breyana Bennett, Elijah Jackson, Leetaveon and Londyn Bell; 6 great-grandchildren, Laila, Kingston and Kaiya Tate and Dezira, Dezmond, DayQuan Johnson; and one cousin, Lucille Frazier of Kankakee, IL. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Sheila Jackson; a sister, Nancy Loretta Johnson, and a brother, John Jackson. He enjoyed fishing, watching the LA Dodgers play, NASCAR, playing baseball, bowling, and spending time at the casino. Services: will be held 2:00 p.m. Mon., Aug. 30, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and also one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.