March 21, 1964-June 1, 2022

Jerry Dennis Nash, known by friends and loved ones as Cash of Waterloo, Iowa, departed this life on Wednesday, June 1st at Grundy Care Center.

Jerry was born March 21st, 1964 in Iowa City, Iowa to his mother, Mary Banks, and Eddie Denton, who took on the role as his father.

Jerry was a family man and he loved his family and friends. He had a contagious smile that lit up a room and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. “Hometown Hero” is a title he definitely earned.

Survived by: his wife, Linda; parents, Mary and Eddie Denton Jr.; five daughters, Kyra Rackley Nash of New York, Jerra Nash, Asia Nash and Ebony Cook, all of Waterloo, and Mineisha Ford of Dallas, Texas; two sons, Jaron Nash of Des Moines, Iowa and Leighton Nash of Waterloo; siblings, Michael Denton Sr. (Shari), Dewayne Nash of Waterloo, Wayne Denton (Paula) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Leighton Nash (Shammara) of Ingalls, Indiana, Nichelle Nash, Myeisha Nash, Yvette Denton and Kathy (Arvester) Edward, all of Waterloo and Shantell Cage of Dallas, Texas; nine grandchildren; two godsons; a special uncle and aunt, Sonny and Loubertha Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: his daughter, DeNae Nash; grandparents, Archie and Louvena Banks and Eddie and Dora Denton; a cousin, John Wayne Phillips; and a nephew, Gregory Kent Walker Jr.

Condolences may be directed to the family at 3054 Angeles Drive, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Friday from 5-7 pm and on Saturday one hour before service time at Antioch. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.