February 28, 1933-March 21, 2023

WATERLOO-Jerry D. Homewood, 90, of Waterloo died March 21 at his home.

He was born Feb. 28, 1933 in rural Hawkeye, Iowa, son of James and Elva Wickham Homewood. He married Diane E. Sensor June 17, 1961 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Decorah.

Jerry graduated from Alpha High School and served our country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was an engineer with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 29 years retiring in 1986.

Jerry enjoyed woodworking, gardening, trees, tractor rides and lending a helping hand. He was the caretaker of Oak Lawn Cemetery in rural Hawkeye, Iowa for 30 years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 27 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Flag Presentation by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. A 2:00 p.m. graveside service will be held in St. Benedict Cemetery, Decorah, Iowa. The mass will be live streamed at https:ww.sted.org.

Public visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday March 26 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 5:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Monday.

Memorials: directed to St. Edward Catholic Church or Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.