CEDAR FALLS — Jerry D. Griffith, 59, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Covenant Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 27, 1959, in Washington, son of Ted and Delores Krotz Griffith. He married Susan Groff on Aug. 14, 1982, in Wellman.

Jerry was employed with John Deere for 38 years as a product marketing manager. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Hudson School Board for 11 years with seven of them being the president, former University of Northern Iowa football player and supporter of the UNI Panther Scholarship Club and former Boy Scout.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Ian (Whitney) Griffith of Waterloo and Zachary (Chelsea) Griffith of Madison, Wisc.; a daughter, Olivia Griffith of Ames; three brothers, Dennis (Brenda) Griffith of Iowa City, Scott (Ellen) Griffith of St. Louis and Neill (Mary Ann) Griffith of Chicago; a sister, Peggy (Don) Mason of Tennessee; his aunt, Pat Dusenbery; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with inichement at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Jerry was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Married for 36 years, his favorite pastime was spending time with the ones he loved, often through traveling, playing games, dancing and all his kids’ activities. No. 99 was a mentor to so many, and he will be cherished forever.

