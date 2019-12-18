{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry C. Beal, 76, of Washburn lost his battle with cancer on 12-15-19. Son of Cecil and Lorna Beal of Mason City, IA.

After high school he joined the Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from John Deere.

Survived by wife Janet, a son Jerry D. (Dawn) of Winterset. Three grandsons, Wyatt, Weston and Jake and a granddaughter Cameron all of Waterloo. A sister Verlyn of Cedar Falls. A sister-in-law of Waterloo. A brother-in-law of AZ.

Preceded in death by three brothers, Duane, Jim and Paul. Sons Robert, Brett and a daughter Michaelle all of Waverly.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, and playing with his dog, Glory.

Arrangements at a later date. Memorials or flowers can be sent to the family.

