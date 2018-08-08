PARKERBURG — Jerry “Botts” Adelmund, 66, of Parkersburg, died Monday, Aug. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo from cancer.
He was born Sept. 24, 1951, Waterloo, son of Bert and Caroline (Stickley) Adelmund. On Feb. 1, 1969, he married Marilyn Hippen at her parents’ farm in Wellsburg
Jerry received his education in Parkersburg. He worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 27 years and retired from the foundry in 1999. In 1977 he and his wife bought an acreage north of Parkersburg, where they lived for 36 years. They moved to town in 2013.
Jerry was a member of UAW 838.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Tammy (Steph) VanReede of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Teresa (Terry) Gnade of Parkersburg and Tabitha (Jordan) Estep of Waterloo; three granddaughters, Shanara (Clint) Daniels, Shana Gnade and Samantha Estep; three stepgranddaughters, Dominique, Kayla and Jada; two great-grandsons, Jaxon and Casen Daniels; a brother, Douglas (Susan) Adelmund of Parkersburg; a sister, Rhonda Adelmund of Parkersburg; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Reagan of Oelwein, Donna (Harold) Crosser of Iowa Falls and Pat Hippen of Flandreau, S.D.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Terry Reagan; three sisters, Cynthia Adelmund in infancy, Berdie (Dick) Kugel and Sharon (Pete) Peterson; and a brother-in-law, Arnold Hippen.
Celebration of Life services: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, with burial at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golfing. Botts very much enjoyed having a beer with his family and friends. Many special family memories were made going camping and fishing on their pontoon boat at “Carolyn’s Cove” on Lake Rathbun. Every anniversary Botts and Marilyn took their family on vacations to Wisconsin.
