Jerry Anderson, 85 of Omaha, NE passed away August 29, 2019 in Omaha. Private family services will be held.

He is survived by wife Mary of Omaha; children, Kimberly Anderson-Felga of Arlington, VA and Jeffrey (Susan) Anderson of Cedar Falls, IA; grandchildren, Brogan Felga of Seoul, South Korea, Joshua (Mallory) Anderson of Omaha, and Jacob (Jessica) Anderson of Cedar Falls, IA; great grandchildren, Jaxon Anderson, Sawyer Anderson, and Hunter Anderson; and sisters, Jackie Lind of St. Paul, MN, and Kay (Clem) Marsden of Red Oak, IA.

