October 17, 1946-February 20, 2021
Jerome Joseph “J” Schmitz, 74 of Waterloo, died Sat. Feb. 20 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 17, 1946 in Washington, Iowa son of Jerome J. and Mercedes R. Black Schmitz. He married Anne L. Chamberlin May 5, 1990 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo.
He served our county honorably in the U.S. Army as a dog handler, during the Vietnam War. He continued his military service as a member of the Honor Flight Committee.
J was employed with John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 2006.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Brady (Mariah) Robbins of Newberg, Ore; two daughters, Hope Schmitz of Round Rock, Texas and Michelle Cargill of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Kennedy, Logan, and Anson; four sisters, Pat (Charlie) Swanson and Charity (Ann Merseld) Schmitz, both of Hasting, Minn., Susan (Kevin) Riordan of Missoula, Mont., and Faith (Joe) Bratton of Paducah, Ky.
Preceded in death by: his parents and a brother, Edward.
J enjoyed nature and kept active outdoors by fishing and hunting. He loved sharing good times with his friends and buddies, but mostly he loved his family and pets.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Thursday, Feb. 25, at St. Edward Catholic Church at 1423 Kimball Ave, Waterloo. There will be no visitation at the church prior to the funeral. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 138 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.
Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Face masks and social distancing are required if attending either or both events. The mass will be live streamed at www.Sted.org. by clicking on the you tube icon.
Memorials: directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
