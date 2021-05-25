May 29, 1927-May 15, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Jerome “Jim” M. Wester, 93, of Independence, Iowa was called to his heavenly home on May 15, 2021.

Jim was born on May 29, 1927 to Hubert P. Wester and Christine (Becker) Wester on a farm near La Porte City. He went to school through 8th grade, after which, he worked on the family farm. Jim married Bettye Blocker on February 10, 1948. Over the years, he held several jobs, including at Black Hawk Seed Farms in La Porte City, Rath Packing in Waterloo, Universal Hoist in Cedar Falls, and John Deere in Waterloo.

Jim and Bettye were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. They traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and in their later years lived at the Oak View Retirement Center in Independence.

Jim is survived by his children, Michael (Kristine) Wester, Kristi (Brian) Hiller and Kathleen Olsen; sister, Dorothy Blocker; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, his parents, his sister Lora Kohl, brothers Raphael, Cleo, and Eugene Wester, his son-in-law LeRoy Olsen.