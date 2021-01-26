June 4, 1948-January 23, 2021

Jerome Eugene Thome, 72, of Gilbertville, formerly of Raymond, died Saturday January 23, at home.

He was born June 4, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Eugene and Marie Crowley Thome. He married Joanne Jones on October 6, 1991, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Jerome was employed as a tool and die maker at John Deere until his retirement.

Survivors include: his wife, Joanne of Gilbertville; two daughters, Christie (Chad) Eldred of Urbana and Allison (Shane) Christensen of Waterloo; three sons, Barry (Bridget) Thome of Waterloo, Dustin (Sara) Thome of Gilbertville, and Dylan Thome of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; seven grandchildren; a brother, Randy (Susie) Thome of Waterloo; six sisters, Jan (Tom) Kisting of Powell, OH, Diane Schons of North Liberty, Sue (Steve) Porter of Kansas City, KS, Lisa (Sonny) Thome-Ha of Kansas City, KS, Lianne McMahon of Kansas City, KS, and Ann (Todd) Collins of Rockford, IL.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Scott Thome and Mike Thome; a brother-in-law, Al Schons.