Jerome Edwin Kaufman

May 7, 1938—December 23, 2020
Jerry Kaufman passed away December 23, 2020 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born May 7th, 1938 in Brandon, Iowa the son of Fred and Marie (Steils) Kaufman. Jerry grew up in the Eagle Center area. As an adult, he moved to Oelwein, and finally settled in Fairbank in 1969. Jerry worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 35 years. He purchased the car wash in Fairbank in 1978 and soon began selling cars at that same location. That business became Jerry’s Auto, Inc. in 1989, upon his retirement from John Deere. The business will live on through Jerry’s son, Todd.
Jerry never met a stranger, had a terrific outlook on life, and was strong in his faith. Jerry was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa, and will be missed dearly by his children; Julie Bentley (Curt Kelley), Denise (Bob) Crew, Sherry (Tony) Duffy, Todd (Tina) Kaufman, grandchildren; Kyle Bentley, Klint Bentley, Kaleb Bentley, Brent Duffy, Candace Ratchford, Rachel Walton, Emily Van Winkle, Kaitlyn Kaufman and Traeton Kaufman, thirteen great grandchildren, three brothers; Jim (Glenda) Kaufman, Jack Kaufman and Tim (Shar) Kaufman, three sisters; Connie Broell, Mary Kaufman (Gloria Hill) and Sue Thompson along with countless other family and friends. We pray there is a card game happening in heaven with Wally, Dale and Bob.
Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Kaufman, father and mother, Fred and Marie Kaufman, mother and father in law Lester and Opal, his brother Wally, brother in law Dennis and granddaughter Lou Ann Bentley.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am Monday, December 28, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.
Visitation: 9:00-10:45 am Monday, December 28 at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic all in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and maintain proper social distance.
Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
