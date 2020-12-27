Jerome Edwin Kaufman

Jerry Kaufman passed away December 23, 2020 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born May 7th, 1938 in Brandon, Iowa the son of Fred and Marie (Steils) Kaufman. Jerry grew up in the Eagle Center area. As an adult, he moved to Oelwein, and finally settled in Fairbank in 1969. Jerry worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 35 years. He purchased the car wash in Fairbank in 1978 and soon began selling cars at that same location. That business became Jerry’s Auto, Inc. in 1989, upon his retirement from John Deere. The business will live on through Jerry’s son, Todd.