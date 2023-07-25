FREDERICKSBURG—Jerome “Butch” Leach age 78 of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
