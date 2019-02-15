Try 1 month for 99¢
Jerome A. "Sam" Guenther

 Sam Guenther

(1939-2019)

DENVER — Jerome Arthur “Sam” Guenther, 79, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, from illnesses caused by Agent Orange exposure.

He was born March 27, 1939, in Waverly, son of Gerald and Lorraine (Moeller) Guenther. He married Carolyn Black in 1963; they were later divorced. He married Sue Richards in 1979.

He graduated from Denver High in 1957, served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-63, mostly on the USS Galliant MSO 189, including stops in DaNang, Vietnam. He worked at the Elks Club for 25 years, managed Willow Run Country Club in Denver, was co-owner with his wife of the Alibi Tap and Bender Foods.

He was a member of Acker-Matthias American Legion Post 653 in Denver, NRA life member and DVA.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Lisa Catron (Mike) of Tracy, Calif.; four brothers, Rev Thomas of Lincoln, Neb., Mark (Mary) of Denver, John of Waterloo and Joel (Claudia) of Littleton, Colo.; two grandsons, Curtis Wolfram and Josh Catron, both of Tracy; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Tavernier and Geraldine Guenther, both of Denver; three nieces, four nephews and their families.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, David; and a son, Larry.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, with burial with military rites at Fairview Cemetery, Denver, by Acker-Matthias American Legion Post 653. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and for an hour before services Monday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jerome A. "Sam" Guenther
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments