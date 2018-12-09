Try 1 month for 99¢
Jerold Raber

Jerry Raber

WATERLOO — Jerold D. “Jerry” Raber, 75, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Dec. 5.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1943, in Fresno, Calif., son of Donald A. and Margaret L. Pexton Raber.

Jerry graduated from Lu Verne High School in 1960, attended Drake University, and later attended Baldwin Wallace University in Cleveland, Ohio. He lived and worked in Cleveland for 39 years. Retiring in 2006, he moved back to Waterloo where he owned and operated JEROB, Inc. which specialized in shampoo for show dogs and cats.

Survived by: two sisters, Janice (Mark) Boeding of Columbus, Neb., and Judy (Steve) Konecne of Humboldt; and several nieces and nephews, Melissa Dalton, Ben and Maggie Konecne; Luke, Angie, and Tony Boeding; Anna (Clint) Ehrenberg; and Mary, Monica, Matthew, and Michael Boeding.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two sisters, Jane Lowery and Joyce Raber in infancy.

Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at 3:15 p.m. at Bowman’s Grove Cemetery in Harlan. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, with a vigil prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church and Episcopal Relief.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Jerry had a love for the fine arts such as show tunes and classical music. He was a set designer, builder and craftsman for the Lakewood Playhouse. He loved a good discussion and a good book, and had a heart for the poor and had a true servant’s heart.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jerold "Jerry" Raber (1943-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments