Jerod B. Miller

(1971-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Jerod Bradley Miller, 49, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Feb. 26,at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 22, 1971, in El Dorado, Kan., son of Ronald and Reba (Turner) Miller. On July 22, 1995, he married Bradford Mattocks in Wadena. Jerod graduated from Olathe High School (Kansas) in 1989 and earned his associate’s degree from NEICC. He was a mortgage servicer with Veridian Credit Union.
Survivors: his husband of Cedar Falls; his mother of Overland Park, Kan.; two brothers, Brian Miller of Tampa, Fla.. and Andrew Miller of Shawnee Mission, Kan.; an adopted son, Sathish Kumar of Kaunas, Lithuania; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials: to Friends of the Hearst Center for the Arts.
Onine condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
