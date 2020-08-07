Jeremiah L. Wroblewski

Jeremiah Lee Wroblewski passed away at home on Monday August 3, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1978 in Maquoketa, Iowa, son of Arnold Curly Jr and Elisa Winkey. He was the father to two daughters whom he loved very much. Proud grandfather to Hayden. He was a professional artist and talented mechanic. He worked at Sells Automotive with his brother Arron Winkey. He was very creative and could find and create beauty in the ordinary. He was a talented carpenter. He was a loyal friend, dedicated son who loving cared for his mother when she was ill. He was a proud and loving uncle who enjoyed his Harleys and time spent with friends and family. Survived by his mother Elisa Winkey, a brother Arron Winkey, and a sister Melissa Winkey. Two daughters Jasmine Lee Wroblewski and Jenna Lee Wroblewski and a grandson Hayden. Proceeded in death by his brother Jason A. Wroblewski, his father Arnold L. Curly Jr, his paternal grandfather and maternal grandmother and grandfather. The family has planned for a private cremation service.