(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Jeraldine R. “Jere” Klein, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 3, at Bickford Cottage.
She was born Nov. 13, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Ray V. and Emily L. Eiby Reisinger. She married Larry Klein on April 2, 1953, in Waterloo. He died March 15, 2009.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1953. She had worked at Rath Packing, Walker Shoes, and then as a secretary for Exceptional Persons Inc., retiring in 2000.
Survived by: a son, Steve (Leslie) Klein of Waterloo; two daughters, Linn Holmes and Leslie Steimel, both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Jesse Klein, Jade (Jaime) Martinez, Courtney (Jimmy Jr.) Jewell, Kristi (Alex) Glidden, Matthew Holmes, Taylor (fiancée Casey Clifford) Steimel, Clayton (fiancée Kelly Heckstein) Steimel; and five great-grandchildren, Owen, Celeste, Tristan, Sonja and Jamie.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Jack Reisinger; and a son-in-law, Jeff Holmes.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Jere loved gardening, potting flowers, playing piano, tap dancing, reading and shopping. She loved horses and the Kentucky Derby, watching football, golf, tennis … anything sports-related. She looked forward to monthly potlucks with her high school girlfriends. Jere enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.