Try 3 months for $3
Jeraldine R. "Jere" Klein

Jere Klein

(1935-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Jeraldine R. “Jere” Klein, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 3, at Bickford Cottage.

She was born Nov. 13, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Ray V. and Emily L. Eiby Reisinger. She married Larry Klein on April 2, 1953, in Waterloo. He died March 15, 2009.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1953. She had worked at Rath Packing, Walker Shoes, and then as a secretary for Exceptional Persons Inc., retiring in 2000.

Survived by: a son, Steve (Leslie) Klein of Waterloo; two daughters, Linn Holmes and Leslie Steimel, both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Jesse Klein, Jade (Jaime) Martinez, Courtney (Jimmy Jr.) Jewell, Kristi (Alex) Glidden, Matthew Holmes, Taylor (fiancée Casey Clifford) Steimel, Clayton (fiancée Kelly Heckstein) Steimel; and five great-grandchildren, Owen, Celeste, Tristan, Sonja and Jamie.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Jack Reisinger; and a son-in-law, Jeff Holmes.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Jere loved gardening, potting flowers, playing piano, tap dancing, reading and shopping. She loved horses and the Kentucky Derby, watching football, golf, tennis … anything sports-related. She looked forward to monthly potlucks with her high school girlfriends. Jere enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jeraldine R. "Jere" Klein
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments