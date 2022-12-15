December 14, 1939-December 12, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Jeraldine “Jerry” Lee (Spurgeon) Hewitt, 82, of Cedar Rapids, and formerly of Frontenac, MO and Waterloo, IA died Monday, December 12, 2022 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia and recent stroke complications.

Jerry was born on December 14, 1939 in Oak Park, IL to Neil and Bernice (Magill) Spurgeon. She graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1958 and then attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN where she graduated with a B.S in Education in 1962.

On June 16, 1962, Jerry married Thomas Edward Hewitt in Oak Park, IL. Early in their marriage, Jerry taught kindergarten and first grade while Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps. They lived in VA, NC, CA and eventually settled in LaGrange, IL where their first child was born. As the family continued to grow, they moved to Arlington Heights, IL in 1971. In 1976, the family then moved to Waterloo, IA where they lived for almost 20 years. Finally, Jerry and Tom moved to Frontenac, MO in 1993. After Tom passed away in 1997, Jerry moved back to Iowa to be close to family.

Jerry and Tom were the proud parents of three children:

Debora (Gregory) Neumeyer of Robins, IA; Laura (Michael) Miller of Weston, MA; and Gregory (Katie) Hewitt of Shakopee, MN.

Jerry’s greatest joy was her six grandchildren:

Katherine (Thomas) Armstrong of Dayton, MN; Matthew Neumeyer of Robins, IA; Thomas and Anna Miller of Weston, MA; and Henry and Lilly Hewitt of Shakopee, MN. Grammie Jerry was a proud cheerleader for each of her grandchildren and their individual talents and personalities.

Jerry was a teacher, caregiver, volunteer and the model mother, grandmother, wife, neighbor and friend. Her faith was always very important to her. She loved pink clouds, family time at the cabin in Nisswa, MN, sunsets, dogs, music, gardening, cooking, sewing, quilting, tennis and helping others. She had a servant heart which was witnessed by all throughout her lifetime.

Some of her numerous volunteer projects include Meals on Wheels, St. Luke’s Hospital & Auxillary, Festival of Trees, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Stephen Ministry, Cedar Rapids Pied Piper Concerts and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Guild. She was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and P.E.O.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Alice Janet Scheevel of Grand Junction, CO. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Meth-wick, Arbor Place, the Woodlands Skilled Nursing Center and Compasus Hospice for all of their care, support & love for Jerry and her family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11 am at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. The family will be available for visitation at 10 am in the Chapel immediately prior to the service.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke’s Foundation or your charity of choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.