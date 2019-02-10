WATERLOO – Jeraldine L. “Jeri” Brenning, 72, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 8, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of John R. Sr. and Lorene Embrey Proctor. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965 and from Pitzies Cosmetology school in 1966. Jeri married William Leonard “Bill” Brenning; they later divorced. She then married Bob Wehmeyer; they later divorced. She met Bill Ruder in 2009 and they were engaged in October 2018.
She was a cosmetologist for several years; she also worked at Home Shopping Network for several years. Jeri was a para-educator in the Waterloo Community School District for 10 years. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Wednesday Night Ladies Club.
Survivors: a son, Troy Brenning of Ankeny; a daughter, Traci (Sean) Hewitt of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Hunter and Sydney Brenning of Ankeny, Jacob Hewitt of Columbia‚ Mo., and Hannah Hewitt of Waterloo; a brother, John “Butch” (Jeannie) Proctor of Elk Run Heights; and her fiancé, Bill Ruder of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Celebration of Life Gathering: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. at Lighthouse Lounge, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, with a 6 p.m. time of sharing at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Treatment Center.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Jeri loved music and dancing. Her grandchildren were her life, and she loved supporting them in all their activities. Shopping was a favorite pastime, especially with a coupon! She was a social butterfly and loved adding friends to her network. Time spent with her family and friends was always cherished.
