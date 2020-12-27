Jerald T. Smith

June 18, 1941-December 18, 2020
Waterloo—Jerald (Jerry) T. Smith of Waterloo, Iowa (formerly of Waverly and Independence, Iowa) passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at home with his wife at his bedside.
Jerry was the second of six children born to John (Ted) and Lois Anderson Smith at their home in Otterville, Iowa on June 18, 1941.
In August of 1959 Jerry joined the U.S. Navy, and was assigned to the U.S.S. Bausell until the end of his first enlistment in 1963. In March of 1964 he re-enlisted in the Navy until 1968. He continued to serve his country proudly through the National Guard, and Army Reserve at which time he retired after 23 years total service. Jerry also enjoyed a long career with John Deere before his retirement after 30 1/2 years.
Jerry was an avid history buff. He also took a special interest in late night western movies with John Wayne.
In 2002, Jerry was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Dixie L. Freet.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Dixie; children, Dawn, Shawn, and Shannon; step-daughter, Sherri (John); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Clifford; and sisters, Karen and Diana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Virginia and Mary.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service—a private interment will be held at a later date.
Jerry’s first love was his wife, Dixie, and his 2nd love was the United States Navy. He and Dixie traveled coast to coast and border to border to the ship’s reunions. The camaraderie with his fellow sailors is never to be forgotten. His exceptional love for the military goes like this—if he said it once, he said it a thousand times, “If I was 50 years younger, I’d do it all over again.” Rest in peace, J.T.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
