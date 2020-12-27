Jerald T. Smith

June 18, 1941-December 18, 2020

Waterloo—Jerald (Jerry) T. Smith of Waterloo, Iowa (formerly of Waverly and Independence, Iowa) passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at home with his wife at his bedside.

Jerry was the second of six children born to John (Ted) and Lois Anderson Smith at their home in Otterville, Iowa on June 18, 1941.

In August of 1959 Jerry joined the U.S. Navy, and was assigned to the U.S.S. Bausell until the end of his first enlistment in 1963. In March of 1964 he re-enlisted in the Navy until 1968. He continued to serve his country proudly through the National Guard, and Army Reserve at which time he retired after 23 years total service. Jerry also enjoyed a long career with John Deere before his retirement after 30 1/2 years.

Jerry was an avid history buff. He also took a special interest in late night western movies with John Wayne.

In 2002, Jerry was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Dixie L. Freet.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Dixie; children, Dawn, Shawn, and Shannon; step-daughter, Sherri (John); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Clifford; and sisters, Karen and Diana.