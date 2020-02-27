Jerald S. Short

He was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Independence, son of Andrew and Lillian (Weber) Short. He was a 1968 graduate of St. John’s Catholic School in Independence. On Jan. 26, 1969, he married Connie L. Constant at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Jerry worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2005. He also worked as an aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence during slow times at John Deere when they laid off many employees. Jerry also worked as a carpenter and a roofing contractor in the Independence area for 40 years.