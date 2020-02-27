Jerald S. Short

(1949-2020)
INDEPENDENCE – Jerald S. “Jerry/Jake” Short, 70, of Independence, died Feb. 19 at home.
He was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Independence, son of Andrew and Lillian (Weber) Short. He was a 1968 graduate of St. John’s Catholic School in Independence. On Jan. 26, 1969, he married Connie L. Constant at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Jerry worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2005. He also worked as an aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence during slow times at John Deere when they laid off many employees. Jerry also worked as a carpenter and a roofing contractor in the Independence area for 40 years.
Jerry was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors: his children, Mike (Linda) Short of Marion, David (Melissa) Short of Independence, Jason (Jody Bearbower) of Hazleton, and Amanda (Mike McNamee) Decker of Independence; seven grandchildren, Cory (Stephanie) Short, Brittany (Ryan) Hoffman, Jacob, Kolby and Trevor Short, Michael Decker, and Hyatt Hocken; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Kris) Short of Bettendorf; a sister-in-law, Peggy Short of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Connie Short in 2010; a brother, Thomas Short in 2018; and a sister, Rita Monahan in 1999.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence, where a rosary will be said at 2 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus, and a parish vigil service will be held at 6 p.m.
He loved spending time with his family. Jerry also liked spending time outside especially fishing. He liked welding and fixing things and took on odd jobs with long time friend Ray Kirby since his retirement.
