September 17, 1938—January 28, 2021
WAVERLY-Jerald “Jerry” Shields, Age 82, of Waverly, IA passed away at the UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA on Thursday, January 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. The family wishes not to have any services at this time.
Jerry was born on September 17, 1938 in Oelwein, IA. He was the son of the late John and Magdalene (Phillips) Shields. On September 11, 1982, Jerry married the love of his life, Kathie Dee Stainbrook in Nashua, IA at the little brown church.
Jerry was worked as a factory worker at John Deere in Waterloo for over 35 years until his retirement. Jerry loved to garden, his grandkids, and he was always willing to lend a hand and help out wherever he could. He was very generous with his time and was a wonderful, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Jerry and Kathie traveled everywhere together throughout the USA including, KS, IL, TX, OK, and especially Florida.
Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory are his wife, Kathie, his children, Deb Elliott, of Sumner, IA, Timothy Shields, of Boise, ID, Barbara Mabb, of Bemidji, MN, David Shields, of Levenworth, KS, Kelly Geedes, of Union, Iowa, Cindy Price of Readlyn, IA, and AJ Shields of Florida; his step-children, Ron Cox, of Savannia, IL, Deb Combs, of Cedar Falls, IA, and Randy Cox, of Denton, TX; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his siblings, John Shields, of Oelwin, IA, sisters, Margaret and Mary of Florida, James Shields, of Vinton, IA, Justin Shields, of Evansdale, IA, Maureen of Cedar Falls, IA, and Maurice and Robert Shields of Fairbanks, IA. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Bernard “Joe”, Michael “Mike”, Steve Shields, and his sister Madonna.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital Hospice.
The family would like to thank the entire staff and doctors at the UnityPoint Allen Hospital for all the care and support they showed to Jerry.
Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under “obituaries”.
